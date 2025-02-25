Lane Closures Continue on Congress Street in Lafayette

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - If you plan on traveling down Congress Street in Lafayette, you will most likely experience heavier than normal traffic. The Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that lanes would be closed from February 24 through March 5.

The lanes in question stretch from Adrien's to Lafayette High School on Congress Street. The inside lanes in both directions as well as the turning lane will be affected for the next few weeks, according to LafayetteLA.gov.

You will likely see increased traffic during the normal commute hours of 6-8 am and 3-6pm as school zones are triggered and traffic increases around Lafayette High. Depending on where you plan on turning left, you may or may not be able to do so as cones might impede your ability to travel your intended route.

Why Are Lanes on Congress Street Closed?

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that infrastructure work related to the sewer is the reason for the lane closures.

Fortunately, it looks like the weather will cooperate regarding any work that needs to be done regarding the sewer infrastructure improvements, and hopefully, the schedule will stay on track with a completion date of March 5th.

