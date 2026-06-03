(YOUNGSVILLE, La) - There is nothing quite like a summer night at the ballpark here in Acadiana, and the Cane Cutters are back at it. Lafayette's hometown summer collegiate team is rolling through a 48-game season in the Texas Collegiate League, with 24 of those games right here at home at Fabacher Field in Youngsville. If you are looking for an affordable, family-friendly way to spend a summer evening, this is a great way to enjoy sports throughout the summer. We've got the details on the home schedule, plus the handy info to make your night easy.

A Little About the Cane Cutters

For anybody new to it, the Cane Cutters are a summer collegiate wooden bat team, which means the roster is made up of college players from all over the country who come to Acadiana to keep their game sharp over the summer while holding on to their amateur status. They have been a fixture in the Texas Collegiate League since 2010. Most home games start at 7:00 PM, which is perfect for catching the action once the day cools off a little.

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June Home Games

The home schedule at Fabacher Field gets going in early June:

* June 2: vs Baton Rouge Rougarou (Opening Night)

* June 3: vs Baton Rouge Rougarou (Little League Challengers Night)

* June 9: vs San Antonio River Monsters

* June 11: vs Baton Rouge Rougarou

* June 21: vs Baton Rouge Rougarou

* June 23: vs San Antonio River Monsters

* June 27: vs Abilene Flying Bison

* June 28: vs Abilene Flying Bison

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July Home Games

July heats up at home, including a Louisiana matchup with our neighbors down the highway in the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators that always carries a little extra bragging rights for the state:

* July 2: vs Victoria Generals

* July 3: vs Victoria Generals

* July 7: vs Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators

* July 9: vs Baton Rouge Rougarou

* July 11: vs Baton Rouge Rougarou

* July 16: vs Brazos Valley Bombers

* July 17: vs Brazos Valley Bombers

* July 18: vs Victoria Generals

* July 19: vs Victoria Generals

* July 25: vs Sherman Shadowcats

* July 26: vs Sherman Shadowcats

A few dates can still shift or get added as the season rolls along, so it is always worth a quick check of the team's official schedule before you head out.

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Where to Watch and How to Get There

All home games are played at Fabacher Field, located inside Southside Regional Park in Youngsville. The ballpark seats around 1,400, so there is not really a bad seat in the house, and it has that intimate minor-league feel that makes for a great night out.

* Address: Fabacher Field, 221 La Neuville Road, Youngsville, LA 70592

* Front office: (337) 451-6582

* First pitch: typically 7:00 PM

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Tickets and Promotions

Affordable tickets are a big part of the appeal, and the Cane Cutters run nightly promotions adding to the enjoyment of America's pastime. Fan favorites like Thirsty Thursdays and Family Four-Packs, which bundle tickets and concessions for the whole crew, are part of the fun. For pricing, the full promotions calendar, and to grab your seats, head to the Acadiana Cane Cutters tickets page.

Make a Night of It

Grab the family, get out to Youngsville, and enjoy some summer baseball the Acadiana way. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just looking for something fun and cheap to do on a warm evening, a night at Fabacher Field is hard to beat. We will see you at the ballpark.