(Chauvin, Louisiana) - If you love outdoor art and folk stories, the Chauvin Sculpture Garden in Chauvin, Louisiana, is a must-see. Based on the video I found on YouTube, it'll be worth the drive. This incredible garden features more than 100 sculptures, all created by self-taught artist Kenny Hill.

According to John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Hill started creating the garden in the 1990s. His artwork reflects his strong beliefs in life, faith, and personal battles. The massive exhibit includes figures of angels and cowboys to soldiers and giant towers. Every sculpture in the exhibit reflects specific points of Hill’s emotional journey. One of the biggest highlights is a 45-foot-tall lighthouse surrounded by figures made with amazing details.

Today, Nicholls State University manges the exhibit. The year-round exhibit is free to the public. Taking a walk through the garden feels like stepping into a the mind of an incredible artist filled with colorful characters and deep stories. It’s an amazing example of folk art in Louisiana and a great spot for anyone who loves art and the great outdoors. Louisiana social media celebrity DJ Rhett even did a feature of the garden.

If you're searching for unique things to do in Chauvin, Louisiana, this outdoor art garden should be at the top of your list. It’s a peaceful place where visitors can enjoy art, nature, and Louisiana’s rich culture all at once. The next time you're headed down Highway 90 (the old way) to New Orleans, make a detour around Houma and enjoy the exhibit for yourself. Take a look at their Facebook page for inspiration as well as information regarding the display.

Chauvin Sculpture Garden

5337 Bayouside Dr, Chauvin, LA

Plan your trip to the Chauvin Sculpture Garden today and experience one of Louisiana’s most inspiring and unforgettable attractions!

