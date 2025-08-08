(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Nestled on the banks of the Vermilion River is a wonderful display of Acadian culture. From historic homes to presenters who have deep knowledge of life 'back in the day' it's an experience you won't want to miss. It’s time to celebrate Acadian Culture Day 2025. Vermilionville is opening its doors on Sunday, August 10, from 10 AM to 5 PM for a free and fun family-friendly festival. Mark your calendars.

What is Vermilionville?

Step into the heart of Acadiana’s heritage with live music, dancing, storytelling, and hands-on arts and crafts, including spinning and weaving demonstrations. It’s an immersive celebration where food, art, and tradition come alive. From blacksmiths to traiteurs, weavers and more, you'll get an in-depth look at what life was like for the Acadiens as they settled in the area.

If you get hungry (and you will after walking through the displays), you know how important food is to our culture, Delicious Cajun cuisine and refreshing beverages will be available for purchase, bringing together the flavors that make Louisiana legendary.

Acadian Culture Day Admission

The best part? Admission is free, so bring the whole family for a day full of culture, community, and creativity. Become inspired by the sights, sounds, and tastes of our Cajun and Acadian roots.

Event Details for Acadian Culture Day

Where & When

Location: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette, LA 70506 (just across from the airport)

Date & Time: Sunday, August 10, 2025 from 10 AM – 5 PM

For more details, call 337-233-4077 or visit the Bayou Vermilion District website. Don’t miss this unforgettable cultural tradition, and at no cost to you. Whether you're new to the area or a life-long resident, this is a great way to connect with the Acadian culture with the family.