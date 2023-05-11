The National Football League and their 32 teams released the schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday night.

The Saints begin the season at home, hosting the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon September 10. They’ll follow that up with a Monday night trip to Charlotte to take on the Panthers and Bryce Young before heading to Green Bay to face the Jordan Love led Green Bay Packers.

Overall, based on last season’s results, the Saints have the 2nd easiest schedule in 2023. Only the Atlanta Falcons schedule is ranked easier.

Saints in Prime Time

In addition to their Monday night game against the Packers, the Saints will be on Amazon Prime, Thursday October 19 vs the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ll play another Thursday night game on Prime against the Rams in Los Angeles on December 21.

New Orleans will have to be patient to renew their Atlanta Falcons rivalry. They won’t face the Falcons until a couple days after Thanksgiving, November 26 in Atlanta. They will wrap up the season at home against Atlanta on a date to be determined.

