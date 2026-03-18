(103.3 The GOAT) - If you have been missing football, the wait is almost over. The 2026 UFL season opens Friday, March 27, and this version of the league feels a little different in a good way. Some big changes in game play and adjustments to the playoff schedule highlight the 2026 season. The UFL is going with a unified eight-team format this season instead of conference divisions, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.

New UFL Teams, New Markets, Same Spring Football Fix

The 2026 lineup includes the Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Dallas Renegades in Frisco, DC Defenders in Washington, Houston Gamblers in Houston, and the St. Louis Battlehawks in St. Louis. As far as new markets go, Louisville Kings in Louisville, Columbus Aviators in Columbus, Orlando Storm in Orlando are either relocated or rebranded for 2026, The new-look league also brings fresh venues like Historic Crew Stadium, Lynn Family Stadium, Inter&Co Stadium, Toyota Stadium, and Shell Energy Stadium.

Rule Changes Could Make Things A Lot More Fun

The UFL is seriously leaning into offense and excitement this year. New rules for 2026 include a four-point field goal on kicks from 60 yards and beyond, a ban on the tush push, one foot in bounds for catches, and no punts once a team crosses inside the opponent’s 50-yard line, except after the two-minute warning of either half. The league also brought back half-the-distance enforcement on red zone penalties.

Read More: Deeper Discussion on UFL Rule Changes for 2026

Week 1 Schedule for UFL Football 2026 and Where/When to Watch

Friday, March 27, Birmingham at Louisville on FOX at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 28, DC at St. Louis on ESPN at 11:00am & Houston at Dallas on FOX at 3:00pm

Sunday, March 29, Columbus at Orlando on ESPN at 7:00pm

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How the UFL Influences the NFL

This league has changed some things, but the mission is still the same. Give football fans a reason to stay locked in all spring. The league is also providing a testing ground for updates to rules that may eventually reach the NFL including recent changes to kickoffs, overtime rules, coaches challenges and more. I'm kind of hoping that the new 4-point kick for field goals beyond 60 yards makes its way to the NFL soon. The UFL manages to at least close the gap on football games between the Super Bowl and the start of college football in the fall.