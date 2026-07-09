(NEW ORLEANS, LA) - The New Orleans Saints spent two decades as one of the NFL's most hapless franchises, but that history and the championship era that followed produced twelve men with Pro Football Hall of Fame statues including homegrown stars who defined the team, and other players who passed through on their way to Canton.

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New Orleans Saints Mainstay Players

Five made their name in New Orleans. Linebacker Rickey Jackson (inducted 2010) anchored the "Dome Patrol" defense of the late 1980s. Tackle Willie Roaf (2012) protected quarterbacks for nine seasons. Kicker Morten Andersen (2017) spent 13 years in black and gold and still holds franchise scoring records (we're not going to hold it against him that he also played for the Atlanta Falcons). Linebacker Sam Mills (2022), whose "Keep Pounding" mantra still defines the organization, was inducted posthumously. And Drew Brees, who rebuilt the franchise and city after Katrina and delivered the Saints' only Super Bowl, will be enshrined August 8, 2026.

Other Notable Players Who Spent Time in New Orleans

Five more wore the signature fleur-de-lis for just part of longer careers elsewhere. Fullback Jim Taylor closed out his Packers career in New Orleans (inducted 1976). Defensive end Doug Atkins played his final six seasons as a Saint after starring for the Bears (1982).

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Running back Earl Campbell finished his Oilers career in New Orleans (1991). Quarterback Ken Stabler spent three seasons here after his Oakland heyday (2016). Cornerback Eric Allen played three seasons in New Orleans between stints with the Eagles and Raiders (2025).

Read More: Every LSU Player Drafted by New Orleans Saints

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Front Office and Sideline Hall of Fame Members

Two built the team from the front office and sideline. GM Jim Finks turned the Saints into winners for the first time in franchise history in the 1980s (1995). Coach Hank Stram led the team for two seasons after his championship years in Kansas City (2003).

List of Former New Orleans Saints Players Inducted into Hall of Fame

The full list of Saints-affiliated Hall of Famers including year of induction, most recent induction first:

Drew Brees, QB - Class of 2026 (enshrinement August 8, 2026)

Eric Allen, CB - 2025

Sam Mills, LB - 2022

Morten Andersen, K - 2017

Ken Stabler, QB - 2016

Willie Roaf, OT - 2012

Rickey Jackson, LB - 2010

Hank Stram, Coach - 2003

Jim Finks, GM - 1995

Earl Campbell, RB - 1991

Doug Atkins, DE - 1982

Jim Taylor, RB - 1976