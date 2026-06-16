(NEW ORLEANS, La) - The Saints announced Tuesday that they've re-signed the veteran defensive end to a one-year deal, bringing him back to New Orleans for a 16th season. Jordan, who turns 37 in July, made it official with a social media post calling this run "one final season" before he met with reporters. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the contract is incentive-laden, which tracks after a spring of back-and-forth between Jordan and the front office. If you followed any of this offseason drama, you know it wasn't a sure thing. As a life-long Saints fan, it's always great to see a player so dedicated to a team and community like Cam has been over the years, and if this is his last season, he's going to make it count.

A Long Road Back

Jordan's future had been cloudy for months. Back in March, after the first wave of free agency, he let everybody know he wasn't happy with the altered deal he played on in 2025. The Saints didn't draft an edge rusher, but they traded for former first-rounder Tyree Wilson and signed free agent Anfernee Jennings, which made it fair to wonder if there was even room for him.

Then Jordan started talking different. "The landscape is clearing up," he said this spring according to NFL.com. Turns out he was right. The two sides bridged the financial gap and got it done.

"We're gonna take everything the way we want to. Year 16, how many more years you want me to play?"

Jordan said Tuesday on social media. He added that he's treating this like every game could be his last, and that between God and his wife, those are the only two who can get him back through it. And, if his mom is involved, he won't have to worry about the nickname 'hotdog water'.

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Still Bringing It at 36

According to ESPN stats, he finished up with 10.5 sacks under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, his first double-digit sack year since 2021. He added two forced fumbles. For a 36-year-old defensive lineman, that's not just respectable, that's a bounce-back. The Saints defense played its best football down the stretch, and Jordan was a big part of why.

Jeff Bottari, Getty Images Jeff Bottari, Getty Images

The Numbers That Put Him in the Record Books

Jordan passed the legendary Rickey Jackson last season for the most sacks in franchise history. He's now sitting at 132 career sacks, which ranks 17th on the all-time NFL list dating back to 1982. And he's not done climbing. If he can get 6.5 or more sacks this season, he'll crack the top 10 in NFL history. Top 10 all time, from a guy who's been a Saint his whole career, sounds really nice.

A Resume Worth Bragging On

Over his career, Cam was a part of eight Pro Bowls, holds the Saints franchise sack record. And with more than a decade of showing up, staying healthy, and being a real problem for NFC South quarterbacks. Jordan has been one of the most consistent and durable defenders of his generation, and he's done it all in black and gold.

What It Means for 2026

There's some excitement again in New Orleans right now. The Saints won four straight back in December and played a lot more consistent football after the bye. Bringing back a leader like Jordan isn't going to slow that momentum down one bit, especially with the defense trending up.

Not everything's settled yet. Mainstays like Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill are still in limbo. But getting Cam Jordan back in the building? That's a win before camp even starts.

Read More: What Etienee's Signing Could Mean for Kamara in New Orleans

One final season. You know he's going to make it count.