New Orleans Saints Kicker Blake Grupe Wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The New Orleans Saints had a major bounce-back victory this past weekend against the New England Patriots. The Saints dominated the Patriots 34-0. One player for the Saints who had a big game was kicker Blake Grupe.

Grupe was honored for his performance as he won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Grupe won the honor after hitting two 50-yard field goals as well as four extra points. He was huge in the Saints victory over the Patriots. But he has also been huge this whole season. The Saints let go of long-time kicker Will Lutz for rookie Blake Grupe, and his play this season shows why.

The Saints and Grupe will take the field again on Sunday, October 15th against the Houston Texans.