New Orleans Saints Blow Game, Lose QB Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead at Green Bay, but starting quarterback Derek Carr went down early in the 3rd quarter and so did the Saints offense as the Packers came from behind for an 18-17 victory.

Rookie kicker Blake Grupe, who had been a perfect 6-6 this season, including a 25-yard field at the end of the 1st Half, missed a 46-yard FG that would’ve given the Saints a two-point lead with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Once Carr went down, the Saints offense couldn’t muster much. With backup QB Jameis Winston inserted into the game, the Saints' offense only got four 1st Downs in the 2nd Half.

Early on in the game, as has been the case so far this season the Saints’ defense, was outstanding, shutting out the Packers in the 1st Half. They even started the 2nd Half with an interception of Packers QB Jordan Love.

The Saints offensive having Red Zone issues so far this season, capitalized immediately on their first possession of the game. Derek Carr connected with Jimmy Graham for an 8-yard TD pass.

A couple of defensive stops later, the New Orleans special teams joined the party as Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 76 yards to put the Saints up 14-0 in the 2nd quarter. Grupe’s field extended the lead to 17-0 at half.

On the Saints’ first possession of the 2nd Half, Packers defensive lineman Rashard Gary tackled Carr hard to the ground and the Saints QB never returned to the game.

Leading the Green Bay comeback, Love threw for one touchdown and ran in another as the Packers moved to 2-1.

The Saints dropped to 2-1 this season and will host Tampa Bay next weekend at Noon.