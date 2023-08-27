The New Orleans Saints came up short in their final preseason tune-up 17-13 to the Houston Texans Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome, but it wasn’t a total loss for Saints fans.

First, former Saints running backs Deuce McAllister and Mark Ingram joined Alvin Kamara for the pregame WHO DAT chant.

On Saints’ fourth drive of the game, Jameis Winston found tight end Jimmy Graham for a 3-yard touchdown pass that brought the dome crowd to its feet. Graham acted as if he was going to dunk the ball over the crossbar, but decided just to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone.

Graham didn’t play in last week’s game against Los Angeles after having what was determined to be a ‘medical episode’.

Texans starter and former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud played a pair of possessions and led Houston on a scoring drive of 6 plays for 43 yards, capped off by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins.

One of the few starting positions still up for grabs on the New Orleans is the placekicker. Veteran Will Lutz trying to hold off rookie Blake Grupe. Grupe hit a pair of field goals from 39 and 50 yards, but missed wide right on a 60-yard attempt.

New Orleans did have a chance for comeback victory, but rookie QB Jake Haener threw a pair of interceptions in the last two minutes of the game.

Saints finish the preseason 2-1 and will open up the regular season Sunday September 10 at home against the Tennessee Titans. Fans in Acadiana can hear the Saints on 97.3 The Dawg and 103.3 The GOAT.

