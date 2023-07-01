New Orleans Pelicans Sign Herb Jones To New Contract

NBA free agency began Friday night at 5P. About three hours later the New Orleans Pelicans signed one of their own.

After the team declined the option on Herb Jones’ contract on Thursday, the Pelicans signed Jones to a new 4-year, 51 million dollar deal on Friday.

Jones was originally selected in the 2nd round of the 2021 NBA Draft with the 35th pick. Exceeding expectations, Jones began the 2021-2022 in the starting lineup and was 2nd Team, All-Rookie Team following the season.

So far the Pelicans are returning most of last year’s players, hoping to stay healthy and contend the Western Conference. Prior to Zion Williamson’s hamstring issues, the Pelicans were I the top spot in the Western Conference, but fell all the way to 10th and was forced into the play-in games.

The Pelicans did lose one reserve as backup center Jaxson Hayes signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

