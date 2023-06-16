Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was suspended for the first 25 games for the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA Season. In addition to the suspension, Morant will have to finish a program set forth by the League.

In a statement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

“…He will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant was suspended from Grizzles team activities May 14 after a social media video post went viral showing him with a gun. The NBA had already suspended Morant for eight games last season for waving around a gun in a Denver night club.

Following the announced suspension, Morant released his own statement.

"I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera -- who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me -- I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise. "I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst claims it may cost Morant $50 million dollars.

