Saints Friday Injury Report: Plenty of Questions Going into Falcons Week

The second Falcons Hate Week is in full swing. Some Saints fans may struggle to keep up the enthusiasm, as both teams have looked abysmal this season, but nonetheless this rivalry game always goes down to the wire.

In the very first game of the season, the Saints lead a comeback in the final minutes to hand the Falcons yet another heartbreaking comeback loss in a game in which they lead by double-digits.

Get our free mobile app

But this late in the season, those emotions have been forgotten.

This weeks injury report features plenty of questions, but also a bit of good news. 12 players are listed, of which 7 have been ruled out.

But key players like Wil Lutz, who hit a clutch go-ahead kick in week 1, Cam Jordan, and Ryan Ramczyk have been cleared to go.

Here's the rundown.

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Falcons (5-8) come into the Dome on Sunday at noon for a late-season grudge match.

You can hear the game, as well as the pregame and postgame show, on 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am), as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.