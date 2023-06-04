Miami All-American Third Baseman Yohandy “YoYo" Morales homered twice as the Hurricanes eliminated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-5 in the Coral Gables Regional Sunday afternoon.

Making his first career start, Ragin’ Cajuns left-hander Blake Marshall retired the Hurricanes first batter of the game on a pop-out to left. But a hit-by-pitch followed, then a Morales single, which set up Blake Cyr, who homered, giving Miami an early 3-0 lead.

The Cajuns would scratch across a couple of runs in the 2nd & 3rd innings. First Baseman CJ Willis delivered a clutch 2-out base hits, scoring John Taylor, pulling Louisiana within 3-1.

Louisiana had a chance to tie the game in the 3rd. Carson Roccaforte, who went 3-5 on the day, scored on a wild pitch with Heath Hood taking 3rd base with only one out, but Connor Higgs struck out and Julian Brock grounded out to 3rd to end the inning.

Each team put a pair of runs on the board in the 5th and then in the 7th, Morales hit his first home of the game, for a 6-4 Canes lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns would have their work cut out for them trying to come back from two runs down against the Hurricanes All-American closer Andrew Walters. Walters had given up just five runs all season, never more than one in an outing, and hadn’t surrendered a run in his last eight appearances.

Louisiana’s DH Celeb Stelly paid no mind to all of that, homering in the 8th, making it a 6-5 ballgame.

But Miami hit a pair of solo home runs in the 9th, including Morales second of the game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns did bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 9th, but Higgs was caught looking to end the game. Louisiana finishes the season 41-24.

8 Great Deals on Homes for Sale in Lafayette, Louisiana Looking for a new home, but worried about price? Here are some great deals currently available in the Lafayette area.