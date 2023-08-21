Brett McMurphy from the Action Network debuted his 2023 Week 0 Bowl Predictions Monday morning.

For the local teams, McMurphy has the LSU Tigers playing Texas Tech in the Cotton Bowl on December 29th. He doesn’t have the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns playing in a postseason bowl game.

McMurphy’s Final Four is Michigan vs Florida State in one semifinal & a rematch with Georgia going against Ohio State again. Eventually he has Georgia and Michigan playing for the National Championship.

McMurphy does have 12 of 14 SEC teams playing in a postseason bowl, leaving out just Missouri and Vanderbilt

SEC TEAMS BOWL BOUND

Georgia - Sugar Bowl

Alabama - Fiesta Bowl

LSU - Cotton Bowl

Tennessee - Citrus Bowl

Texas A&M - ReliaQuest Bowl

Arkansas - Music City Bowl

Kentucky - Liberty Bowl

Auburn - Gator Bowl

Miss State - Texas Bowl

Ole Miss - Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Florida - Birmingham Bowl

South Carolina - Gasparilla Bowl

The Ragin’ Cajuns aren’t the only surprising Sun Belt team McMurphy left out. Grayson McCall, the 3-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, and his Coastal Carolina Chanticleers according to McMurphy aren’t expected to go bowling either.

SUN BELT BOWL BOUND

South Alabama - Ventures (Mobile) Bowl

App State - Camellia Bowl

Marshall - Boca Raton Bowl

ODU - Cure Bowl

Troy- New Orleans Bowl

As McMurphy updates his Bowl Predictions on a weekly basis, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as well.

