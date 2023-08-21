McMurphy – LSU Tigers to Cotton, No Bowl For Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
Brett McMurphy from the Action Network debuted his 2023 Week 0 Bowl Predictions Monday morning.
For the local teams, McMurphy has the LSU Tigers playing Texas Tech in the Cotton Bowl on December 29th. He doesn’t have the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns playing in a postseason bowl game.
McMurphy’s Final Four is Michigan vs Florida State in one semifinal & a rematch with Georgia going against Ohio State again. Eventually he has Georgia and Michigan playing for the National Championship.
McMurphy does have 12 of 14 SEC teams playing in a postseason bowl, leaving out just Missouri and Vanderbilt
SEC TEAMS BOWL BOUND
Georgia - Sugar Bowl
Alabama - Fiesta Bowl
LSU - Cotton Bowl
Tennessee - Citrus Bowl
Texas A&M - ReliaQuest Bowl
Arkansas - Music City Bowl
Kentucky - Liberty Bowl
Auburn - Gator Bowl
Miss State - Texas Bowl
Ole Miss - Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Florida - Birmingham Bowl
South Carolina - Gasparilla Bowl
The Ragin’ Cajuns aren’t the only surprising Sun Belt team McMurphy left out. Grayson McCall, the 3-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, and his Coastal Carolina Chanticleers according to McMurphy aren’t expected to go bowling either.
SUN BELT BOWL BOUND
South Alabama - Ventures (Mobile) Bowl
App State - Camellia Bowl
Marshall - Boca Raton Bowl
ODU - Cure Bowl
Troy- New Orleans Bowl
As McMurphy updates his Bowl Predictions on a weekly basis, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as well.