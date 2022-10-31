Mark Ingram to Miss Time After Injury Diagnosis

The Saints have gone through the wringer with the number of injuries this team has sustained for the past two seasons. Now add another Saint to the injury list. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Mark Ingram has a grade 2 MCL sprain.

This injury is one that can keep him out for the next 3-4 weeks. However it could've been worse, he could've torn the MCL or torn his ACL & MCL. So Ingram is lucky in that sense. Ingram sustained the injury during the Raiders game on Sunday where the Saints won 24-0.

The Saints will need to find a replacement for Ingram. Whether that's giving Taysom Hill more carries, signing a free agent, or making a trade. The Saints will need to find a way to replace Ingram's production. I for one would love to see the Saints make a trade with the Browns for D'Earnest Johnson or Kareem Hunt. The Browns have recently said that they are open to finally discussing trade talks for the backs. Either option would be a positive for the Saints, especially since for one the Saints are a running-the-football kind of team, and two both Browns running backs would give the Saints more production than Ingram has. Quite frankly they would both be a major upgrade due to the fact that Ingram has been subpar this season.

The Saints look to face the Ravens this upcoming Sunday after dominating the Raiders. Hopefully, they can find a way to generate production on the ground that isn't Alvin Kamara because the Saints will need it if they want to win. The NFC South is a winnable division and the Saints aren't out of it yet. However, they will need someone to fill the void in the running game if they want to compete in this division.