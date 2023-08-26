Continuing the conversation with Dave Schultz, New Orleans Saints Beat Writer Luke Johnson discussing the final roster spots on SportsChat Friday afternoon.

New Orleans Saints Final Roster Battles; RB, WR

Yesterday, the running back and wide receiver battles were posted. Now Luke brings up the who could make the team as a defensive back and linebacker.

LUKE JOHNSON - NOLA.com/Times-Picayune

I think secondary is a really interesting one because kind of a lot of similar guys back there. I feel pretty good about rookie Jordan Howden making the team. He’s a 5th rounder and by no means is that a guarantee. But yeah, he's been basically plugged in as a starter every time Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye have taken a rest day.

NFL: Preseason-New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports loading...

I think they're trying to get him prepared for the potential eventuality of filling in for Maye on a likely suspension from the NFL, so I feel good about him.

But beyond that, you have guys like Ugo Amadi and Lonnie Johnson, who both joined the team this offseason. Both of those guys have some position flexibility and can fill in the PJ Williams or Justin Evans role that we've seen the last year. Maybe play a little dime safety or play some of the big nickel that CJ Gardner Johnson used to play.

NFL: Preseason-New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports loading...

And then linebacker, I think they’ve got four guys whom I feel pretty good about. Pete Werner and Demario Davis obviously. I think they'd have a really hard time seeing Zack Baun going anywhere. Not just because he's a starting strong-side linebacker, but he's also one of their core special teamers.

And Jaylon Smith, I think has done nothing but prove that he needs to be on the roster in just a span of two weeks. He's looked really good and they’ve said they want an experienced off-ball linebacker for depth.

Then, if you think those guys are safe, then you’ve got really four guys who legitimately have a shot at one or two spots. And that's the D’Marco Jackson, Nephi Sewell, Ty Summers and Anfernee Orji. And I just have I have no idea how you separate those guys.

In the D’Marco Jackson is the only one out of those guys who's a draft pick, but he missed all of last year. They haven't seen what he can do in a game. Nephi Sewell has been with the team for a year and a half now. Ty Summers has been with the team for about a year. Anfernee Orji was an undrafted rookie, but he's been impressive and he's made a lot of plays in the preseason.

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

So which of those guys is best on special teams? Are they looking for one who can play all three positions as a backup? I don't know. That's a really tough one for me.

