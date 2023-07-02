LSU’s Paul Skenes Appearing on ARod’s KayRod Cast Tonight

The accolades and appearances continue to accrue for LSU right-hander Paul Skenes.

After being named the College World Series Most Valuable Player and D1 Player of the Year, Skenes will join former MLB MVP Alex Rodriguez on the KayRod Cast, simulcast for tonight’s San Francisco and New York Mets Game.

The KayRod Cast, with Rodriguez and New York Yankees television broadcaster, Michael Kay, is an alternate to ESPN’s game broadcast and can be seen on ESPN 2. In addition to Skenes, Darryl Strawberry, Scott Boras, Kevin Mitchell, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, and Joel Sherman are also expected to appear on the KayRod Cast.

Skenes and his teammate, outfielder Dylan Crews are expected to be selected in the Top 3 during next week's MLB Draft, July 9-11.

