Right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews led the LSU Tigers to the 2023 NCAA Baseball National Championship. Shortly thereafter they were drafted 1st and 2nd, respectively in the Major League Baseball Draft. Skenes by the Pittsburgh Pirates and then Crews by the Washington Nationals.

Both of them have taken off in their professional careers, being promoted to Double-A within a month of signing their contracts. Skenes is in Altoona, PA with Crews in Harrisburg, PA. Turns out the Altoona Curve are hosting the Harrisburg Senators this week with Skenes scheduled to pitch on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the Pirates organization shutdown Skenes for the rest of the season which means LSU fans don't get their version of the Ohtani vs Trout matchup. At least not this season.

Although it'll probably happen very quickly next year, but not in the minor leagues. Look for a Skenes vs Crew showdown in a Major League Baseball stadium near you soon.

