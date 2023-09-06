Pirates Pour Cold Water On LSU Tigers Skenes vs. Crews Showdown

Pirates Pour Cold Water On LSU Tigers Skenes vs. Crews Showdown

Right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews led the LSU Tigers to the 2023 NCAA Baseball National Championship.  Shortly thereafter they were drafted 1st and 2nd, respectively in the Major League Baseball Draft.  Skenes by the Pittsburgh Pirates and then Crews by the Washington Nationals.

Get our free mobile app
Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
loading...

Both of them have taken off in their professional careers, being promoted to Double-A within a month of signing their contracts.  Skenes is in Altoona, PA with Crews in Harrisburg, PA.  Turns out the Altoona Curve are hosting the Harrisburg Senators this week with Skenes scheduled to pitch on Thursday.

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
loading...

Unfortunately, the Pirates organization shutdown Skenes for the rest of the season which means LSU fans don't get their version of the Ohtani vs Trout matchup.  At least not this season.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
loading...

Although it'll probably happen very quickly next year, but not in the minor leagues.  Look for a Skenes vs Crew showdown in a Major League Baseball stadium near you soon.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
loading...

Chaz Goes to 2023 College World Series - LSU

Filed Under: college baseball, Dylan Crews, lsu tigers, Paul Skenes, pro baseball
Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports Buzz, State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT