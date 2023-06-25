LSU’s Dylan Crews Wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award
LSU Tigers outfielder Dylan Crews was named the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Winner, presented to the best player in college baseball.
In addition to Crews, his teammate pitcher Paul Skenes and Florida Gators First Baseman Jac Caglianone.
Heading into Game 2 of the Championship Series against the Gators, Crews is batting .423 with 18 HR, 69 RBI and 94 runs scored. Going back to the 2022 season, Crews has reached base in 73 consecutive games.
Crews and the Tigers won Game 1 against Florida 4-3 on Cade Beloso’s 11th inning home run. A victory on Sunday will give the Tigers their 7th National Championship. Should the Gators win, the two teams will play a winner-take-all Game on Monday.
Crews becomes the second LSU player to win the award. Pitcher Ben McDonald won it in 1989.