Former LSU Tigers Dylan Crews & Gavin Dugas Hit Their First Professional Home Runs [VIDEO]

Since LSU Baseball won the championship, the Tigers players have been on a tear. From Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews being drafted 1st and 2nd to Ty Floyd, Tre Morgan, and Gavin Dugas being drafted ahead of when the media predicted them going, the Tigers have been killing it.

Dylan Crews started his professional career playing rookie ball. He went 3 for 3 and hit a double in his debut. Because of that performance, Crews was elevated to Class A and started playing for the Fredericksburg Nationals. Well, Crews debuted for Fredericksburg and hit his first professional home run!

Dylan Crews is a BAD MAN. From starting rookie ball going 3 for 3 to starting Class A ball with a homerun. Dylan Crews is ready for the Majors; however, he wasn't the only Tiger to make headlines. As Gavin Dugas also hit his first professional homerun for the Fredericksburg Nationals

These championship Tigers may go down as the best Tigers baseball team of all time. I am extremely excited to see how this group of guys does in the Majors. We know Skenes and Crews will be great but I also think Morgan, Dugas, Floyd, and Blake Mitchell will be pretty good as well. But only time will tell.

