LSU’s Defense Couldn’t Stop Milroe and Alabama, Loses 42-28

The LSU Tigers against the Alabama Crimson Tide was a great matchup between the Tigers high powered offense against the Tide’s stingy defense. With the concern being could the LSU defense stop the Alabama offense?

It could not as LSU falls to Alabama 42-28.

After forcing a punt on Alabama’s first drive of the game, LSU’s defense allowed six touchdowns and two field goal attempts. Alabama scored touchdowns on the first three possessions of the second half.

The most frustrating part was the Tigers couldn’t stop Alabama on 3rd Down. The Tide converted 11 of 14 3rd downs, many of them needing more than four yards.

It appeared the Tigers took control of the game when they scored on back to back possessions, to end the 1st Half and begin the 2nd Half. But Alabama came back and went thru the LSU defense like hot butter, scoring 21 straight points.

LSU jumped on top when Daniels hit Malik Nabers in stride for a 46 yard touchdown and 7-0 lead, but Jalen Milroe ran one in from 23 yards to tie it at 7-7. In fact, Milroe ran for four touchdowns on the night.

Down 21-14 and just 1:01 remaining in the 1st Half, Daniels led Tigers on a 5 play, 75 yard drive in just 0:56. Daniels connected with Kyren Lacy, who tumbled into the end zone for a 26 yard touchdown, tying the game at 21-21.

LSU’s offense came out strong to begin the 2nd Half. Josh Williams capped off a 9 play, 75 yard drive with a 2 yard run and a 28-21 Tigers lead.

Those would be the final points LSU would score.

Alabama rattled off 21 straight points as LSU’s defense had no answers trying to stop Milroe.

Down 42-28, LSU’s comeback attempt was curtailed when Alabama’s Dallas Turned hit Daniels late and was called for a personal foul, but not targeting. Daniels tried to comeback, but eventually left the game and was put into the concussion protocol.

LSU falls to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC.