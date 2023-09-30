LSU’s Defense Can’t Stop Ole Miss, Lose 55-49

Despite scoring 49 points with over 600 yards of offense, it wasn't enough for the LSU Tigers, as Ole Miss had a come-from-ahead 55-49 victory on Saturday night.

At one point Ole Miss led 31-21, but the Tigers went on a 21-3 running, taking a 42-34 lead early in the 3rd quarter. Up 42-40, LSU's defense even got a stop with 10:47 to go in the game as they scored a touchdown on their next drive for a 49-40 lead with 8:47 remaining in the game.

That's when the wheels fell off of the Tigers wagon.

With little resistance from the LSU defense, Ole Miss went 85 yards in 10 plays to pull within two points at 49-47. LSU took over with 5:06 remaining in the game, but only got one 1st Down and taking just 2:30 off the clock opening the door for Ole Miss.

The Rebels took advantage of LSU's lack of defensive execution and scored a touchdown with 0:39 remaining in the game, plus a two-point conversion for a 55-49 lead.

LSU set themselves up for a dramatic score, getting all the way to the Ole Miss 16 yard line, but a couple of penalties and incompletions preserved the Ole Miss win.

Nonetheless, Tigers QB Jayden Daniels with another outstanding performance, throwing 27-36 for 414 yards and 4 touchdowns. He ran 15 times for 99 more yards and another score, but he wasn’t the Tigers leading rusher. Running back Logan Diggs led LSU with 101 yards on 19 carries and scored twice.

Both Tigers featured wide receivers had good nights. Brian Thomas, Jr led with Tiger with 8 catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Nabers matches Thomas with 8 catches, but for 102 yards.

The 1st Half saw the two teams score on 9 of 14 possessions combined. At one point scoring touchdowns on seven straight possessions. Not much changed in the 3rd quarter as each team scored on their first two possessions.

LSU improved to 4-1, 2-0 in the SEC and will travel to undefeated Missouri (5-0) next week.