LSU’s Angel Reese Adds SI Swimsuit Model to Her Resume

The LSU Women's Basketball team may be the most popular team on campus, from Flau'Jae Johnson & Angel Reese being interviewed on the Breakfast Club to hosting OTE events and much more. This LSU Women's Basketball team is at the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist as the most famous women's sports team.

Angel Reese is a huge part of their popularity. Reese can now add a model to her resume as Angel Reese signs a new NIL deal to be a part of the SI Swimsuit edition. Said deal is worth 1.4 million dollars.

LSU now has the two highest-paid women's college athletes with NIL deals. Angel Reese joins Livy Dunne in the LSU millionaire club.

Reese will be eligible for the WNBA draft after this season; however, if you're Reese why go? She makes more money in college, honestly, she should stay until she can't anymore. And as long as she's at LSU, LSU will have a great chance at winning the National Championship. When it's all said and done she can become the greatest LSU women's basketball player of all time. But first, she has to win this upcoming season, because the pressure is on. With the popularity and love from the world, you have to meet those expectations and I believe she can.