LSU’s Angel Reese Wins Big at the ESPYS

LSU's Angel Reese has become a prominent athlete in the cultural zeitgeist. She has taken over the conversation of women's basketball. And Reese won big at the ESPYS. Reese took home Best Breakthrough Athlete.

In her acceptance speech, she said the Tigers will win again. LSU will have a lot of pressure going into next season. If they don't win the critics will be coming out of the woodwork. But I believe Reese and this LSU team will handle the pressure.

This LSU team will be even better with the additions of Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, and one of the best recruiting classes in the country. The question will be can Mulkey mold all of these personalities and if she can they will win again.