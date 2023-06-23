LSU’s Angel Reese Predicted That the Pelicans Would Draft Her Cousin

The NBA Draft was yesterday and the New Orleans Pelicans selected UCONN's Jordan Hawkins. What's funny about that is almost 4 hours before the draft LSU's Angel Reese cousin of Hawkins predicted that the Pelicans would take her cousin.

The Pelicans are getting a great movement shooter with Hawkins who also is a solid defender. In my opinion, he reminds me of former UCONN guard Richard "Rip" Hamilton with the way he shoots off the screens and his ability to shoot off of any movements.

If Reese does well again in this upcoming season for LSU and Hawkins does well for the Pelicans it will be a party in the city and state for their family. The Pelicans got a great player in Hawkins and the perfect person to put next to Zion and Brandon Ingram.