Kim Mulkey Remains Silent On LSU’s Star Angel Reese’s Status

LSU’s All-American Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game on Monday night and Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey still wouldn’t share why.

In 36 games last season, Reese averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds per game leading LSU to the National Championship. In the four games she has played this season, she’s averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Reese only played 13 minutes against Kent State and hasn’t been with the team in their two victories over Southeastern and Texas Southern.

Mulkey would not confirm if Reese is planning on heading to the Cayman Islands with the rest of the Tigers this week as they’ll play Niagara and Virginia.

With Mulkey not giving out any more information than she wants to, it’s leading to speculation about grades due to a social media spat between parents of LSU players.

After suggesting fans buy a ticket to see if Reese would be playing against Southeastern in Mulkey's hometown of Hammond, Mulkey was tight-lipped why she didn't play.

Following their National Championship, LSU continued to add talent. Louisville Guard Hailey Van Lith transferred in from Louisville and DePaul Forward Annesah Morrow joined the Tigers, some considering them to be a Super Team.

The Tigers also added Mikaylah Williams out of Bossier City, whom many thought as the top high school recruit in the country.

LSU did get off to a shaky start this season by losing 92-78 to #20 Colorado in Las Vegas.

Although Reese hasn’t played in the last 2.5 games, the Tigers haven’t missed a beat. With Reese on the bench against Kent State, Williams poured in 42 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

They beat Southeastern 73-50 and blew out Texas Southern last night 106-47.

Following their trip to the Cayman’s, LSU host’s Virginia Tech Thursday, November 30th and then Sunday, December 10th, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

