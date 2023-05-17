LSU Women Raking In NIL Cash

Front Office Sports reports LSU women athletes are among the highest paid when it comes to Name Image & Likeness dollars via On3.

Gymnast Olivia Dunne$3.4M (who ranks 2nd overall of any athlete in the NCAA), Basketball player Angel Reese, $1.4M Basketball player Flau’jae Johnson, $812K Basketball player Hailey Van Lith, $506K

For comparison sake, the highest salary in the WNBA is Jackie Young on the Las Vegas Aces at $252,450. The average salary in the WNBA is $147,745.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese heading into her senior rear for the LSU Tigers next season will reportedly be making $1.4 million. And she can come back for a 5th season due to the additional COVID year.

So even if Reese becomes the highest paid player in the WNBA, it would take her more than 7 seasons to match what she could make in her last two years at LSU. And that doesn't include what she has already made.

