LSU Tigers Rout Auburn Tigers 48-18

After winning the opening coin toss, the Auburn Tigers thought it was a good idea to kickoff to the best offense in the SEC. Turns out it that was a bad idea.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

The LSU Tigers offense averages almost 45 points and 550 yards per game and Saturday was no different. The Tigers took all of four plays and 1:39 to take a 7-0 lead when Jayden Daniels swung a pass to Malik Nabers for a 25-yard touchdown. LSU went on to rout Auburn 48-18 and finished with 563 total yards of offense.

Daniels was 20-27 for 325 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw his third interception of the season, picked off by DJ James, when his pass to Nabers was deflected high into the air.

Of course, the issue for LSU hasn’t been their high-powered offense, it’s been their defense. But not against Auburn.

NCAA Football: Auburn at Louisiana State Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports loading...

LSU held Auburn to -3 yards on their first two possessions of the game and just 107 yards in the 1st Half. Auburn’s QB rotation of Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford combined to throw for 6-14 and 46 yards in the 1st Half. Overall, LSU held Auburn under 300 yards of total offense (293) on the night.

NCAA Football: Auburn at Louisiana State Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports loading...

Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Kyren Lacy wide receiver led the Tigers with 111 yards on 4 catches and a touchdown. Running back Logan Diggs handled most of the ground attack with 18 carries and 97 yards. Daniels also ran for 97 yards on 11 carries.

NCAA Football: Auburn at Louisiana State Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports loading...

LSU improves to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. They’ll welcome in Army next Saturday at 6:30P