LSU Tigers Hosting Dangerous Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday Night

Now that’s the way many thought LSU was going to look from the get-go. I realize Mississippi State is probably down a bit with the passing of Mike Leach, but what a completely dominating performance by the Tigers in their 41-14 win over the Bulldogs last Saturday.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels set a new school record for accuracy (min 25 passes) by going 30-34 with 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns to wide receiver Malik Nabers. Daniels also led the Tigers win rushing with 15 carries for 64 yards and two more touchdowns.

As for Nabers, he caught 13 passes for 239 yards and his two touchdowns on 33 and 26 yard passes.

Meanwhile, the defense was stifling, forcing Miss St to punt on their first six possessions. While the defense played very well as a team, putting Harold Perkins Jr back on the edge, helped keep the pressure on Bulldogs QB Will Rodgers.

This week LSU hosts Arkansas with the Razorbacks coming off a disappointing 38-31 home loss to BYU. KJ Jefferson is playing well, but will most likely be without running back Rocket Sanders due to injury.

The Razorbacks defense has good stats, allowing only 19.7 points and 257 yards per game, but their first two opponents were Western Carolina and Kent State.

Last week against BYU, Arkansas had issues finishing. They were actually ahead 31-24 with 4:43 to go in the 3rd quarter, but their last four possessions were less than ideal; Interception, punt, punt, fumble. And that allowed the Cougars to escape Fayetteville with the victory.

The Tigers would be wise to get on top of Arkansas and keep their foot on the Hogs’ proverbial neck. The Razorbacks can be a dangerous team, but LSU is too talented and playing too well, for this game to be even close.

LSU 42, Arkansas 20