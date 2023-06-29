LSU Tigers Celebrate Championship with Fans at The Box

Less than 48 hours after winning their 2023 National Championship, the LSU Tigers returned to Alex Box one last time to celebrate the title with their fans.

Head Coach Jay Johnson received the Key of the City from Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome

Johnson wrapped up his speech by telling the fans his heat belongs to the State of Louisiana

The triple-digit heat index didn’t keep the fans away as fireworks went off at the end of the celebration and a brand new Intimidator billboard was revealed.

LSU won the school's seventh National Championship Monday night with a 18-4 win over the Florida Gators, taking the best-of-three Championship 2-1.

