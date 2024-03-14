BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's been just about a year since the LSU women's basketball team won the National Championship, and now Louisiana auto drivers can get a specially designed license plate commemorating the occasion.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced on Thursday that the plates were available through the agency's website.

Get our free mobile app

“We are excited to offer this specialty plate as that team truly represents the grit and winning spirit of the great citizens of Louisiana,” OMV Commissioner Dan Casey stated. Casey and the agency presented LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey with the first plate of its kind on Thursday morning.

“It’s awesome," Mulkey said. "It’s just a reminder every day when you walk to your car of what we did. It’s also a reminder of how much our program is valued."

National Champs

Mulkey and her team won the 2023 NCAA National Championship game over Iowa, 102-85.

As LSU Athletics pointed out at the time, it was the "fourth championship in as many title game appearances in Mulkey’s coaching career (previous wins at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019), as she became the first women’s basketball coach to win NCAA championships at multiple schools."

On the way there, LSU (34-2), who was the No. 3 seed in their region, defeated No. 1-seed Virginia Tech, 79-72. They later defeated No. 14 Hawai’i and No. 6 Michigan at the Maravich Center, and took out No. 2-seeded Utah and No. 9-seeded Miami to advance to the National Championship game.

Credit: Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Credit: Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles loading...

How to Order the Plate

According to the OMV, customers can purchase the 2023 LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship plate in the following ways:

1. The recommended method to purchase is to complete the online process for special plates on OMV’s website, www.expresslane.org/vehicles/plates. Mail the necessary documents to the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (Attn: Specialized Vehicle Unit, Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896). OMV will mail the plate to the customer after processing.

2. Immediate issuance of the LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship license plate is also available through the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (7979 Independence Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806), select OMV field offices and various Public Tag Agent locations. When booking an appointment, customers should select the “Vehicle Renewals” option as the appointment type.

OMV issues special plates to automobiles, private trucks up to 16,000 lbs., and private buses (motor homes). Customers must have a properly titled and registered vehicle in their name to be eligible.

A complete list of specialty plates offered is posted at www.expresslane.org.