LSU Pitcher Paul Skenes Named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year

LSU has been one of the nation's top baseball clubs for the 2023 season. They were able to maintain the number one ranking for a majority of the season before losing a couple of crucial series going down the stretch. The Tigers were the unanimous preseason number 1 squad and were able to live up to the hype thanks to the help of a few key transfers. One of those impact players is the outstanding right-handed pitcher, Paul Skenes.

The Air Force transfer has had a season to remember for the Tigers as he leads the nation with strikeouts with 167 and also ranks second in program history for single-season strikeouts. He leads the SEC with a 10-2 record an 1.89 ERA through 90.1 innings pitched this season. He was named the 2023 SEC pitched of the year being the first LSU pitched to win the award since Aaron Nola in 2014. He is widely projected as the potential second-overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. Skenes is not done with the accolades as he adds one more to his list this season.

Skenes was named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Player of the Year. Skenes is only the third Tiger in history to win this award with the last two being Ben McDonald in 1989 and Lloyd Peever in 1992. Skenes and the Tigers are back in action this weekend as they play regional host to Tulane this Friday at 2 PM. Congratulations Skenes and good luck this weekend.

