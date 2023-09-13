LSU Releases Their 2024 Baseball Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - LSU Baseball is coming off of an incredible championship season in 2023. LSU lost 13 players to the MLB draft, so many are wondering how LSU will replace those major losses in 2024. LSU will have to figure that out before the season begins. Well, LSU just released their baseball schedule for the 2024 season.

Along with releasing the schedule for this upcoming season, LSU is also allowing season ticket holders to renew their season tickets. LSU has placed a deadline on season ticket holders renewing their tickets. The deadline for current season ticket holders to submit renewals for the 2024 season is Monday, October 2.

LSU will open the season against VMI on February 16th. The Tigers will also face the Ragin Cajuns this season. The battle of Louisiana will take place on March the 2nd; however, it won't take place in Lafayette or Baton Rouge. The game will take place in Houston at Minute Maid Park for the Astros Foundation Classic. If you're a Cajuns or Tigers fan as soon as those tickets open up, I would jump on those ASAP.