LSU’s Tre Morgan Drafted with the 88th Pick by the Rays

LSU is having a great time at the MLB draft. First Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews get drafted with the first and second pick in the MLB Draft. Then Ty Floyd and Grant Taylor went in the draft, and many wondered when the LSU first baseman Tre Morgan would've been drafted. The wait is over as Tre Morgan got drafted with the 88th pick by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tre Morgan made a difference in LSU's journey to the championship. The question is will he stay at first base in the Major League or will he move to the outfield? Whatever happens, the Rays got them one hell of a baseball player.