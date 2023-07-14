LSU Baseball Lands Top Transfer Mac Bingham

LSU Baseball coming off a championship season is already looking to make waves in the transfer portal. LSU and Jay Johnson have landed Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham.

LSU is hoping Bingham can replace Dylan Crews, even though it's unrealistic to expect him to 1 for 1 replace the number two pick in the MLB draft. But if he can try to replace some of the production of Crews then that will be a win for the Tigers.

Johnson is attempting to attack the transfer portal hard again, and if he is successful he can try to replicate this past championship season.