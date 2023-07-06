Dylan Crews Named 2022-2023 SEC Male Athlete of the Year

The college baseball season came to a close with the Tigers of LSU standing on top of the mountain as the National Champions. The Tigers won two of three games against Florida to secure their first national title since 2009.

The Tigers had an unbelievable season surrounded by many accolades and broken records. Dylan Crews, a projected top-three pick in the upcoming MLB draft, has been the nation's best hitter all season long. He finished with a .443 batting average which put him first in the country by a large margin. The Senior collected a Golden Spikes award which is given to the nation's best player earlier this month and now he’s added another award to his list.

Dylan Crews has been named the 2023 SEC Male Athlete of the Year. Crews becomes the seventh Tiger to win this award and the first to do so since Joe Burrow in 2020. The award winner is voted on by the league's athletic directors and commissioner Greg Sankey.

Dylan Crews has had quite a career earning a championship ring, the title of the nation's best player in baseball, and now the best male athlete in the SEC. All that is left is to see where Dylan Crews will spend his pro career. The MLB draft is set to begin on Sunday, July 9th. Good luck Dylan Crews and Geaux Tigers.

