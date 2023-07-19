Tommy List as Top Ten Prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft

The 2023 college baseball season has officially died down after the MLB draft and the Tigers of LSU saw multiple key players take the next step. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews made history as the first teammates to ever go 1 and 2 in the MLB draft. The Tigers also saw guys like Ty Floyd and Tre Morgan get their chance in the Majors as well.

The Tigers saw a total of 13 players get drafted by MLB teams and the hype is already starting to build for the 2024 season. Many Tiger fans already expect Tommy “Tanks” White to be a top prospect for MLB scouts. The early 2024 mock draft listed the top 20 prospects for the 2024 MLB draft and Tommy White falls in the top ten.

Tommy White was phenomenal in the postseason as he lived up to his iconic nickname. He hit two home runs against Kentucky in the Super Regionals and of course, the walk-off home run against Wake Forest that will go down in LSU history. Tommy White had a .362 batting average with 85 hits, 27 home runs, and 74 RBIs.

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Getty Images loading...

The 2024 college baseball season is a long way away, but all eyes will be on Tommy White and the Tigers.

