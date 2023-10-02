LSU Not Standing Pat, Turning To Old Friend For Defensive Help

After an embarrassing and record-setting defensive performance on Saturday night against Ole Miss, the LSU Tigers aren’t standing by, hoping to improve by osmosis.

Numerous reports have LSU hiring former defensive line coach Pete Jenkins as an analyst. This would be Jenkins’ 4th stint with LSU. The first coming in 1989-90, then as DL coach under Nick Saban and most recently in the same capacity in 2016 and 2017.

The Tigers allowed 706 yards to Ole Miss, the most ever by an LSU defense in their 55-49 loss last weekend. LSU let a 49-40 lead slip away midway through the 4th quarter.

Perhaps being lost (poor choice of words) due to how the defense played, LSU QB Jayden Daniels was outstanding. He was 27-37 with 414 yards and four touchdown passes. He ran for another 99 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Of course someone has to be on the other end of those passes with Brian Thomas Jr. eight receptions, 124 yards and three touchdowns while his running buddy, Malik Nabers also caught eight balls for 102 yards.

Logan Diggs led LSU’s rushing attack for 101 yards on 19 carries, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers defense couldn’t get a stop on Ole Miss’ last two possessions. Both going for touchdowns with plenty of missed tackles, especially on 3rd down.

LSU dropped to 3-2 and travel to Columbia, Missouri to face the undefeated Tigers on Saturday.