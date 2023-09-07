LSU Makes Kim Mulkey The Highest Paid Women’s Basketball Coach

Kim Mulkey, coming off LSU Women’s Basketball’s first National Championship reportedly received a big raise and contract extension on Tuesday.

Reed Darcy from The Advocate reported on Mulkey’s new contract

The new 10-year, $32 million deal is pending final approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, which meets Friday. Mulkey's previous contract was scheduled to pay her an average annual amount of $2.5 million until 2029.

Mulkey took over at LSU for the '21-'22 season after a decorated coaching career at Baylor, leading the Bears to 3 National Championships (2005, 2012, 2019). She’s also been AP National Coach of the Year 3 times (2012, 2019, 2022).

Kim Mulkey Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images loading...

As a player at Louisiana Tech, Mulkey won a pair of National Championships and took home the Gold Medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Daily Advertiser's Cory Diaz reports Mulkey wasn't the only one getting a raise.

Even assistant Coach Gary Redus Jr was having some fun with the news of Mulkey's new contract.