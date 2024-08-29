BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was finally called up to the big leagues, now pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, while Skenes is performing well, the Pirates' bullpen is struggling to seal the deal.

The result? Pirates fans are getting frustrated, including Skenes' girlfriend and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

After Wednesday night's loss to the Chicago Cubs, where Skenes helped the team build an 8-3 lead, things looked good. The Pirates picked up another two runs before they blew the 7-run lead.

The loss did not sit well with Dunne, who has been a vocal supporter of Skenes since Skenes' phenomenal run in the College World Series two years ago.

As noted over at Barstool Sports, it's not terribly clear if Skenes is appreciative of his girlfriend blasting his team's management on social media, but the support sure is sweet.

The Cubs were all too eager to celebrate their hot streak in the latter part of the game, chalking up run after run as Skenes' relief gave up too many hits and the infield struggled to even stop the ball.

It seemed like a pretty big struggle all around for the Pirates.

Dunne is more than a gymnast supporting her boyfriend, however. She's been getting deeply involved in the MLB scene, having been spotted at fan events, and greeting fans along the way. The fact that she was watching the whole game and not just the innings Skenes was pitching says a lot about her dedication, and she's reacting like any normal fan would.

But she isn't just a normal fan. She's a popular college gymnast, social media star, and the boyfriend of the team's best pitcher. Hopefully, her commentary doesn't actually lead to any trouble for Skenes.

The Pirates are 62-71, and Skenes has had a noticeable impact on the team's defensive performance. However, they continue to struggle to seal the deal.