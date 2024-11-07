BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It’s the rivalry game every LSU fan has been waiting for: the annual clash between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This year, ESPN's College GameDay will be in Baton Rouge to cover the much-anticipated matchup, and they've chosen two of LSU's biggest stars to represent the Tigers as guest pickers: Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne.

These two Louisiana sports icons aren’t just guest-picking on GameDay; they’re bringing some serious LSU pride to one of college football’s biggest stages. Here’s what you need to know about the dynamic duo and what it means for LSU fans as we head into one of the biggest games of the season.

Who Are Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne?

Paul Skenes is a recent LSU Baseball superstar who played a pivotal role in leading the Tigers to their 2023 College World Series Championship. Drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Skenes quickly became a beloved figure among LSU fans, known for his power on the mound and his dedication to the team. His presence on GameDay is a nod to the incredible year LSU Baseball had and the talent Louisiana has to offer.

Photo Credit: (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images and Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Photo Credit: (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images and Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) loading...

Livvy Dunne, a star on LSU’s gymnastics team, is equally iconic. With over 10 million followers on social media, Dunne has brought nationwide attention to LSU athletics and is one of the most recognized college athletes in the country. Her support for the Tigers is fierce, and she’s sure to bring her charisma and spirit to the GameDay stage, rallying LSU fans everywhere.

These two embody the pride and passion of LSU athletics, and their guest-picking appearance on GameDay is a huge win for Louisiana fans.

Why College GameDay Picked Skenes and Dunne

Choosing Skenes and Dunne as guest pickers for this year’s LSU vs. Alabama game brings both athletic achievement and star power to the GameDay lineup. Paul Skenes represents LSU’s powerhouse baseball program and recent national success, while Livvy Dunne captures the energy and excitement of the LSU fanbase with her widespread social media influence.

Bringing these two athletes onto the GameDay set adds a special layer of hometown pride for LSU fans and highlights the university's impact beyond just football.

For College GameDay, this is also an opportunity to showcase LSU’s diverse athletic talent, from championship-winning baseball players to social media stars who are changing the game in college sports.

How to Watch College GameDay and the Big Game

College GameDay will air live from Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 9, starting at 8 a.m. LSU fans can tune in to see Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne represent the Tigers on national television as they make their predictions for the day’s games.

The LSU vs. Alabama game itself kicks off at 6:33 p.m. on ABC, giving fans across Louisiana the chance to watch the Tigers battle it out in prime time.

LSU Pride on the National Stage

Having two of LSU’s most famous athletes represent the school on College GameDay is a big moment for the university and the state of Louisiana. Whether you’re LSU alumni, a current student, or just a fan of Louisiana sports, this is a proud moment to witness.

From Paul Skenes’ incredible pitching skills to Livvy Dunne’s charm and athleticism, these two guest pickers bring a lot of excitement and Louisiana pride to this classic college football rivalry.