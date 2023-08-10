Former LSU Tigers Righty Paul Skenes Makes Pro Debut

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Lafayette, LA) Paul Skenes, the former LSU Tigers right-hander and the first player selected in this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, made his professional debut on Wednesday.

Pitching for the rookie ball Florida Coast Pirates, Skenes pitched one inning, striking out one batter and retiring all three hitters he faced.

It’s been almost seven weeks since Skenes last pitched in a game.  He pitched against Wake Forest in an elimination game on Thursday, June 22, going 8IP, allowing 2 hits, and a walk while striking out nine Demon Deacons, propelling the Tigers into College World Series Championship against the Florida Gators.  

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Skenes won many awards this season, including the Dick Howser Trophy, College World Series MVP and SEC Pitcher of the Year.

