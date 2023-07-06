LSU’s Livvy Dunne is Doing Her Part to Help LSU Women’s Athletes with NIL

The NIL program has changed College Athletics forever. And one person who has utilized NIL the most is LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne. Dunne has had so much success with NIL, she has now started a new fund called the "The Livvy Fund" whos goal is to help LSU Women's athletes securing NIL deals.

Dunne has changed the game when it comes to NIL. For her to say, hey now I want to help other women's athletes at LSU is special. Her drive for this, is to push womens sports forward because she believes that women deserve more shine than they are getting.

This goes to show to the type of character Dunne has and its incredible. To be doing this along with everything else she has going on during her upcoming senior year just shows how special these athletes are.