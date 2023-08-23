LSU Football Released a New Hype Video Featuring an Inspiring Brian Kelly Speech [VIDEO]

(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - The college football season is almost upon us. The Bayou Bengals of LSU will take the field on September 3rd against the Florida State Seminoles. The LSU social media team knows how to get their fans excited. Well, they struck again as LSU Football released a new hype video featuring an inspiring Brian Kelly Speech.

The video features a great speech by Kelly highlighting to his players to control what they can control and to do what they can to earn a spot to help them win a championship. Coach Kelly is letting it be known that he expects the Tigers to be competing for a championship. And to be honest this team is good enough to compete for a championship.

It was nice seeing Jayden Daniels in the video. Daniels is crucial to the Tigers' success. Can Daniels take the next step to become an elite quarterback in the country? Some betting sites have him second behind Caleb Williams in Heisman futures. For the betting sites to put that type of expectation on Daniels shows just how much people think LSU can be great but it comes down to the quarterback.

LSU has a chance to be the best team in the SEC West and the SEC overall. Can the defense be better than last year and can Jayden Daniels become elite? If those things happen great things can happen for the Tigers. Again the Tigers take the field on September 3rd against Florida State.