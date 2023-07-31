LSU Football is Getting Fans Ready for the New Season with Their Latest Hype Video

The college football season is right around the corner. We are 34 days away from LSU taking the field against Florida State, and the Tigers' social media team is already getting fans excited as they released an amazing new hype video.

After a surprising season last year, the expectations for Brian Kelly's squad are high. Many in the media along with the Tiger fans believe that LSU should make a run for the playoffs and win the SEC. It will be a rough road ahead with Bama and more specifically Georgia in the SEC. But with the Tigers returning a bunch of their top players, they have a shot at making the playoffs.

LSU will need Jayden Daniels to take that next step in growth if they want to compete with Georgia, but many feel that he will. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers can carry on their winning ways that were set by the women's basketball team and the baseball team. It all kicks off on September 3rd against Florida State.