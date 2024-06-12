The Southeastern Conference announced the approximate start times for the remainder of LSU's 2024 football schedule on Tuesday.

Start times for LSU's first three games were previously announced with the remaining games' start time windows revealed yesterday by ESPN.

LSU opens the 2024 season with a big one against USC in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 pm on ABC. Then, the home opener is the following week on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Nicholls at 6:30 pm on SEC Network+/ESPN+.

The Tigers will open conference play in Week 3 when they hit the road to face South Carolina at 11:00 am on ABC.

It's the remaining games in which we now know the start times. All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 on Sept. 21 will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.

LSU Athletics LSU Athletics loading...

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

Early: 11:00 am to Noon CST start

Afternoon: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm CST start

Night: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm CST start [LSU has three games listed in the "Night" windows]

Flex: Games scheduled with either an Afternoon (2:30 pm - 3:30 pm CST) or Night (5:00 pm - 7:00 CST) start [LSU has five games listed in the "Flex" window]

Given all of the above, here is the 2024 LSU football schedule:

Sept. 1: USC - 6:30 pm (ABC)

Sept. 7: Nicholls State - 6:30 pm (ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Sept. 14: at South Carolina - 11:00 am (ABC)

Sept. 21: UCLA - Flex, 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Sept. 28: South Alabama - 6:45 pm (SEC Network)

Oct. 12: Ole Miss - Night, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Oct. 19: at Arkansas - Night, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Oct. 26: at Texas A&M - Flex, 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Nov. 9: Alabama - Flex, 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Nov. 16: at Florida - Flex, 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt - Night, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Nov. 30: Oklahoma - Flex, 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm

For all the different windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within the designated window will be confirmed no later than six days prior.