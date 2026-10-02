(LAFAYETTE, LA) - If you're planning to catch the UL Lafayette Homecoming Parade this weekend, you'll want to get there a little earlier than planned. Because of the weather expected Saturday, the parade will now roll at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3. The good news is that the rest of Homecoming is still on as scheduled.

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Cajuns Homecoming Parade Route

The parade still starts at Blackham Coliseum and turns right onto Cajundome Boulevard, heading toward Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. From there, it winds around the stadium and finishes at the Alumni Tailgate at Russo Park.

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If you're bringing the kids or setting up chairs along Cajundome Boulevard, plan to get there early and give yourself a little extra time for traffic and parking.

Saturday's Updated Cajuns 2026 Homecoming Schedule

Here's the updated lineup for Saturday:

10:30 a.m. to noon: Alumni Parade Watch Party

11 a.m.: UL Lafayette Homecoming Parade

4 p.m.: Alumni Tailgate

7 p.m.: Ragin' Cajuns football kickoff at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

The university put it best: a little rain is no reason to miss Homecoming. Grab your rain gear, wear red and come out to celebrate.

Read More: Cajuns Homecoming Game Preview vs Arkansas State

We're used to a little rain in Acadiana, and it's never stopped us from showing up for the Cajuns before. See y'all out there Saturday, and Geaux Cajuns!