Cajuns Starting Defender Suspended for the Season – Here’s His Replacement

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - A key position will see a new starter against the Tulane Green Wave after a longtime starter was suspended for the remainder of the season.

According to The Acadiana Advocate, Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux announced that defensive back Courtline Flowers is suspended for the remainder of the season due to a violation of team rules.

Courtline Flowers, as a fifth-year junior, has 13 starts over the last two seasons prior to this season. Those starts included 10 in 2023. He also had 46 tackles last year and 80 career tackles while playing for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

But law enforcement records show Flowers was arrested on September 9 for Domestic Abuse Battery (No Injuries/Minor Injuries), False Imprisonment, and Second Degree Battery. The Acadiana Advocate is also reporting a charge of Child Endangerment.

Amir McDaniel, a redshirt senior, will take Flowers' job instead.

“Amir has played a bunch on the snaps,” Desormeaux told The Advocate. “Courtline played more, but Amir will step into that role. He was kind of the start coming out of spring and going to fall camp. He’ll step back in there. He’s a guy who has worked really hard for us and has played well.”

McDaniel is entering his sixth season at Louisiana and previously played at the cornerback position for the Cajuns. He made the move to the defensive back position last year.

The Cajuns play host to in-state rival Tulane on Saturday.

Louisiana is 2-0 this season with statement wins over Grambling and Kennesaw State. Tulane enters the game at 1-2, but the two losses were against Kansas State - a game they were very capable of winning - and Oklahoma, which was a 1-score game early in the 4th quarter.